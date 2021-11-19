Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sameer Wankhede's wife, Nawab Malik's daughter fight it out on Twitter

As Kranti Redkar (left) on Friday commented on Nawab Malik's tweet on press conference, Malik's daughter replied. 
Published on Nov 19, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As the attack, counter-attack between Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede is going on, their family members picked up a battle on social media on Friday. On Friday morning, Nawab Malik tweeted that he would address a press conference at 10am. This is not new as the Maharashtra minister has been regularly addressing press conferences against NCB and its functioning following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

"Such fear! Uncle Nawab Malik thinks of Sameer Wankhede all the time. It's just the morning and Nawab Malik starts tweeting. This is how fear should be. Power of one honest officer," Sameer Wankhede's wife actor Kranti Redkar tweeted.

 

Nawab Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan replied to Kranti Redkar and said, "Those who indulge in irregularities get scared. Stop trembling in fear that all wrongdoings are getting exposed. This will serve no purpose at all."

In Friday's press meet, Nawab Malik claimed Sameer Wankhede was 17 years old when his father Dnyandev Wankhede got a bar licence in Sameer Wankhede's name. That bar is still running and Sameer Wankhede hid the information from the government, Nawab Malik alleged. According to reports, Sameer Wankhede has already clarified on this issue and said that the income from the property is shown in his income tax returns. Getting a bar licence in the name of a minor is not legal, Nawab Malik said.

Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion, forging caste certificate and getting a government job on SC quota while being a Muslim. The new allegation adds to the list while the Bombay high court will announce its verdict of Sameer Wabkhede's father's plea seeking an injunction on Nawab Malik on November 22.

