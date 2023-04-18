Same-sex marriage hearing LIVE: SC hearing paused, to resume at 4 pm
The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, an issue that has wide societal ramifications and has sharply divided opinion.
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.
Centre raises preliminary objections to the SupremeCourt hearing, says parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on creation of a new social relationship.
SG Tushar Mehta tells the Constitution bench that participants to the proceedings don't represent the views of the nation & that the court must first examine if the court can at all hear this matter.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 01:01 PM
Hearing paused till 4 pm; to resume after lunch break
Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage petitions paused for lunch break, will be meeting at 4 pm.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:49 PM
Marriage for heterosexual union was there from ages in all religions: Aruguments against same-sex marriage
Arguments against same-sex marriage come up saying that marriage has been there for heterosexual union from historical times as they bring in the biological side.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:36 PM
No abosolute concept of ‘Man’, ‘Woman’: CJI
CJI DY Chandrachud says to SG Mehta that there is no concept of absolute ‘Man’ or ‘Woman’ when his argument goes the concept of being biological.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:32 PM
SG Mehta: Let Parliament decide on ‘same-sex marriages’
SG Mehta says to the Supreme Court let the Parliament take decision on same-sex marriages.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:30 PM
Mehta says Hindu Marriage Act has been a code of conduct; SC says do not go for personal laws
SG Mehta: Hindu Marriage Act has been a code of conduct which is also the case with Islam.
SC says do not go for personal laws now.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:27 PM
SG Mehta: LGBTQ members have their rights provisioned, their diginity upheld
SG Mehta mentions the rights provisioned to the LGBTQ members. Their dignity is upheld and cannot be discriminated.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:11 PM
Our society has found much greater acceptance of same sex relationships: Constitution bench.
Between Navtej (Sec 377 judgment in 2018) and today, our society has found much greater acceptance of same sex relationships and this is a great achievement...broader and broader issues can be left for an evolving future", says the Constitution bench.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:09 PM
Focus on ‘consequences’ of same-sex couples' togetherness: Petitioners
Marriage is required for the same-sex couple to face the togetherness, say petitioners.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:07 PM
Cannot deny a legislative element involved: SC
Supreme Court: "We can't deny the fact that there is undoubtedly a legislative element involved..We don't have to decide everything to decide something in this case. We can then allow society, parliament to evolve..."
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:05 PM
SC asks petitioners if the arguments could confine to interpretation of the Special Marriage Act
Supreme Court asks petitioners if the arguments for the present could confine to interpretation of the Special Marriage Act and not involve personal laws at all.
SC: There may be some amount of sage wisdom in going about our task in an incremental manner.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:04 PM
‘LGBTQ+’ people are denied day-to-day rights line bank accounts, marriage works here: Petitioners
‘LGBTQ+’ people are denied day-to-day rights line bank accounts, marriage works here and will help them to solve many other issues like insurances, petitioners say.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 12:01 PM
CJI: We are in-change, we will decide how to proceed
CJI: "We are in-charge and we will decide how the matters will proceed. We won't allow anyone else to tell us to hear or not hear...Trust us to have the broadest perspective".
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 11:55 AM
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 11:54 AM
Sr Adv Kapil Sibal: There are also issues of personal law- adoption
Sr Adv Kapil Sibal: There are also issues of personal law- adoption, succession, several issues that arise and that is the canvas your lordships should be looking at.
Sibal: Whether you're lordships will like to go into that or not, we'll know
SG Mehta: I'm making it very clear that my preliminary objections are not objections on merits. These are only for deciding which forum would adjudicate upon this.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 11:48 AM
SG Mehta: Matter of a sensitive nature. Give me some time we may consider
CJI DY Chandrachud: I'm sorry Mr Solicitor, we are in charge. We'll hear you later.
SG Mehta: This is a matter of a sensitive nature. Give me some time we may consider what would be the stand of the government.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 11:46 AM
SG Mehta: Give me time to consider to what extent government would want to participate
CJI DY Chandrachud: Anything but an adjournment.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 11:43 AM
Parliament constitutionally permissable to decide, says Centre
Centre raises preliminary objections to the SupremeCourt hearing, says parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on creation of a new social relationship.