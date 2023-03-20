Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Delhi today. Demands and traffic advisory: Updates

Thousands of farmers from across the country are expected to join at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat', the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Darshan Pal, and Hannan Mollah addressing a press conference ahead of the maha panchayat of farmers from across the country at Ramlila Ground on March 20, (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers," SKM leader Darshan Pal said.

Also Read | Kisan mahapanchayat live updates

The SKM had led an over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed three farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

What are the demands of farmers?

> Waive the loan.

> Ban on foreign investment in the agriculture sector.

> 300 units of free electricity to farmers for pumping sets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Every farmer should be given a pension of ₹5,000 per month.

> All the cases filed during the farmer's movement should be withdrawn.

> Implement LARR 2013

2,000 Delhi police personnel deployed

The Delhi Police will deploy over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.

Police personnel will be deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order.

Traffic advisory

> According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the Mahapanchayat. They are expected to start arriving at Ramlila Maidan from Sunday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> According to Delhi Traffic police, there are some diversions points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Darshan Pal, and Hannan Mollah addressing a press conference ahead of the maha panchayat of farmers from across the country at Ramlila Ground on March 20, (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> "Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on 20 March from 9 am on these road stretches and surrounding roads/stretches are Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg., Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate," Delhi traffic police said in an advisory.

> "People are advised to avoid above mentioned Roads/ Stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots, and Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," the traffic advisory said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON