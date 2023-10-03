Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ‘Sanatan Dharma is the only religion': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid row

‘Sanatan Dharma is the only religion': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid row

PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav
Oct 03, 2023 07:55 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath called ‘Sanatan Dharma’ the ‘only religion’ and termed other religions ‘sects or methods of worship’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the 'Sanatan Dharma' is the only religion, the rest are all sects or methods of worship.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT File Photo)

"Sanatan Dharma is the religion of humanity, and any attack on it will put entire humanity in danger," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying during the concluding session of the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple here.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The seven-day Yagya was held on the occasion of the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and the ninth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath, the release said.

Speaking to the devotees in the Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium of the temple, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, stressed the importance of having an open mindset to understand the essence of Shrimad Bhagwat.

"Narrow-minded perspectives struggle to comprehend its vastness," he added.

Adityanath told the devotees that the Bhagwad Katha teachings they listened to for seven days would bring positive changes in their lives.

He reminded everyone that the "story of Bhagwat is boundless and cannot be confined to specific days or hours".

"It flows endlessly, and devotees continuously absorb its essence into their lives," the chief minister said.

The Gorakshpeethadhishwar also expressed pride in being an Indian and said that it is a rarity to be born in India and even rarer to be born as a human.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gorakhnath temple yogi adityanath sanatan dharma uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP