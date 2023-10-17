News / India News / Sanatana Dharma row: Petition against me because of ideological differences, Udhayanidhi tells HC

Sanatana Dharma row: Petition against me because of ideological differences, Udhayanidhi tells HC

ByHT Analytics
Oct 17, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Sanatana Dharma row: Petition against me because of ideological differences, Udhayanidhi tells HC

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) A plea against his holding of public office in the light of his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks was due to ideological differences, with the petitioner being a Hindu right wing outfit, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has told the Madras High Court.

HT Image
HT Image

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing Udhayanidhi, also said Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to practice and propagate religion, also "gives the right to people to practice and propagate atheism."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Article 25 read with Article 19(1)(A) (freedom or expression) clearly protects the Minister's speech, Wilson submitted before Justice Anita Sumanth on Monday.

Right wing outfit Hindu Munnani had filed a quo warranto, challenging Udhayanidhi's holding of public office in view of his alleged remarks against Sanatana Dharma at an event last month.

Wilson further submitted the petitioners have filed this case because DMK is antithetical to their ideology and stands for Dravidian ideology and speaks of self-respect, equality, rational thought and brotherhood, "while the opposing sect speaks of division on the basis of caste."

The judge posted the matter for further hearing on October 31, after asking the petitioners to produce the invitation of the event, where Udhayanidhi is alleged to have made the remarks, and the list of those who attended the meeting.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out