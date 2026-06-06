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‘Sanctions threats would boomerang under PM Modi's leadership’: Putin backs India's autonomy

Putin said that Russia's ties with India are not “subject to political environment” and that no one can dictate Russia to not deliver to India.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 11:23 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed India's economic autonomy and said that it has always acted like a “sovereign country”. He said that any attempts to threaten India with sanctions would “boomerang” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin hailed defence and tech ties between India and Russia and said that experts from both the countries have been working on mid-range missile BrahMos.(REUTERS)

“India always acts as a sovereign country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately. We have been in close talks with Prime Minister Modi for a long while,” Putin said while speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He also said that India is “always guided by its national interests” and that the country is free to choose what suits its interests best. “India is free to choose the products that they consider to be most up to date, most applicable for them and obviously offering the best price-quality ratio,” he said.

Also read: ‘Trust-based relations’: Putin on nearly 80 years of India-Russia ties; says Indians are talented, well educated

He also added that Russia's ties with India are not “subject to political environment” and that no one can dictate Russia to not deliver to India.

"Nobody can dictate to us and nobody would even try to do that... We will always stand true to commitments given to our partners, especially partners like India...," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
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