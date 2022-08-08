Sangh members meet Murmu over laws on tribal welfare

A delegation of functionaries from the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has urged President Droupadi Murmu to ensure the implementation of laws that safeguard the interests of tribal communities across India.

According to a functionary of the VKA, which works exclusively with tribal communities, a six-member delegation called on President Murmu on August 5 and urged her to discuss the implementation of laws such as the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (or PESA) during her upcoming meeting with the governors of all states and Union territories.

The PESA Act was enacted by Parliament in 1996 to ensure self-governance for people living in Scheduled Areas. The states were required to formulate rules for the effective implementation of the Act to strengthen gram sabhas in Scheduled Areas.

As per the Constitution, governors in tribal areas have special powers to restrict, regulate and prohibit land-related transactions involving Scheduled Tribes. They also have to present an annual report to the President about the administration of the Scheduled Areas.

“There are some instances of governors using their Constitutional powers and taking interest in ensuring the proper implementation of rules and laws that benefit the scheduled tribe communities. For instance, the former governor of Maharashtra, C Vidyasagar Rao, took a keen interest in the implementation of PESA owing to which Maharashtra has a better implementation of the law as compared to other states,” the functionary said.

The functionary added that a formal memorandum has not been submitted to the President, but the VKA members apprised her of the work being done with tribal communities on issues such as rights on forest produce and land rights.

“The delegation was urged to carry out more work among women and were informed that as many as 400 women were engaged in various activities related to tribal welfare who work in 14,000 places across the country,” the functionary said.

