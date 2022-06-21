Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Kejriwal, Mann vow to fulfil poll promises

Sangrur: Every single pre-poll promise made to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled and work on some has already started, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, held a roadshow in support of Gurmail Singh, who is AAP’s candidate for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

“All promises we made to the people, every single promise will be fulfilled,” Kejriwal said, adding that 300 units of free electricity — a promise made by the party ahead of the assembly elections earlier this year — will be given to every house per month from July 1.

“Work on the rest of the promises is underway and all guarantees will be fulfilled soon,” he said.

Emphasising the Punjab government’s zero tolerance for corruption, Kejriwal lauded the Mann-led dispensation in the state for taking action against corrupt leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An AAP minister was involved in corruption and chief minister Bhagwant Mann immediately sacked him from the Cabinet and also sent him to jail,” Kejriwal said. “We are also investigating the corruption cases of ministers in the previous governments. Those who are found guilty will be given exemplary punishment for deceiving Punjab and its people.”

The bypoll was necessitated after Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab following the AAP’s landslide victory in February-March assembly elections, resigned as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.

Addressing the gathering at Vijay Chowk, Mann said people of Sangrur are famous for starting a new revolution and like they elected him as an MP in 2014 and 2019, they will now send Gurmail Singh, who is the AAP’s Sangrur district in-charge, to Parliament so that “people’s voice is strongly raised there”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress has fielded former Dhuri legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy for the June 23 bypoll, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who joined the party on June 4.

Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, will contest the bypoll on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON