e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Sanitise power corridors of intruders’: West Bengal governor appeals ahead of 2021 polls

‘Sanitise power corridors of intruders’: West Bengal governor appeals ahead of 2021 polls

On Friday, Dhankhar had submitted a report to the Centre over the “extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values.” He alleged that violators of law in the state have the protection of police and administration.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 18:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal governor has assured people of free and fair assembly elections in the state next year.
West Bengal governor has assured people of free and fair assembly elections in the state next year. (ANI Photo )
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday assured the people of free, fair and violence-free polls in the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year and made an appeal to “sanitise power corridors of intruders”.

“Free, fair and violence-free election is my assurance to the people of West Bengal as they are entitled to it. We must work for it. The real stakeholder is the voter and they’ll contribute to it,” Dhankhar said, according to news agency ANI.

In an apparent swipe at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Dhankhar also said, “I am concerned when unauthorised people take control of political power without legal authority. It is then I make an appeal, sanitise power corridors of intruders. Otherwise, whoever does politics, is their lookout, not mine.”

On Friday, Dhankhar had submitted a report to the Centre over the “extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values.” He alleged that violators of law in the state have the protection of police and administration.

The law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern for quite some time and the subject has come to spotlight again following an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convoy that included the party’s national president JP Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the state in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP has blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee led-TMC for the attack on its convoy in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. Several BJP workers and frontline leaders sustained injuries, the party also alleged.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) later summoned the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi on Monday over the law-and-order situation in the state. However, the ministry was informed about the top bureaucrats’ refusal to appear before it through a letter.

Earlier on Saturday, MHA also called three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers responsible for Nadda’s security back on central deputation from West Bengal.

tags
top news
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In