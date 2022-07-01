Sanjay Raut quizzed for nearly 10 hours by ED, says he gave ‘full cooperation’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was on Friday questioned for ten hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

maintained an upbeat tone as he left the Enforcement Directorate's office after nearly 10 hours of questioning in the money laundering case. Speaking after leaving the office, Raut said he extended his "complete cooperation" to the central agency over allegations related to irregularities in a redevelopment project in Goregaon and financial transactions purportedly involving his wife.

"It is our duty to go in front of the central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full cooperation," said the Shiv Sena MP, as per ANI report.

Raut arrived at the ED office at around 11.50am on Friday."As a responsible and law-abiding citizen and MP I have come here to answer the questions of ED,” he said before the questioning.

The ED had summoned Raut for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' (tenement) and related financial transactions involving his wife and friends. The agency had earlier summoned him on June 28.

However, Raut had termed the ED's summons as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against the Shiv Sena's political opponents in the wake of a rebellion by party MLAs, and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibag (Raigad district). The ED then issued a fresh summons and asked him to appear before it on Friday.

