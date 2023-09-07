‘90 crore Hindus live in this country’: Sanjay Raut on Udhayanidhi's ‘Sanatana’ remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ that has triggered a massive political row in the country. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut (ANI file)

“I have heard that statement...Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister & no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements...This could be DMK's view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country & people of other religions also live in this country...Their religious sentiments can't be hurt...”, Raut told news agency ANI.



“The situation in the country should not deteriorate. The BJP should not get such ammunition to attack on us. MK Stalin is a respectable leader and the country looks up to him. He has joined us in a battle. So, his close ones should mind their words before making such statements”, he added.



Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ has triggered a massive political controversy in the country. The BJP has been attacking I.N.D.I.A alliance, of which DMK is a member, accusing it of insulting Hinduism.



“Since the past two days, some DMK and Congress leaders are insulting Sanatan Dharma… they are saying Sanatan Dharma should be erased... for their vote bank and appeasement politics, they are talking of ending Sanatan Dharma and insulting the culture and history of our country”, Union home minister Amit Shah had said.



Congress, the ruling ally of DMK in Tamil Nadu, had defended its partner saying all political parties have the right to respect their views.



“Our view is clear. ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’ (respect for all religions) is the Congress’ ideology. But you have to understand every political party has the freedom to tell their views….We are respecting everybody’s belief", Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said.

“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated", Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.



I.N.D.I.A divided over Udhayanidhi's remark

The parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have distanced themselves from the DMK leader's remark.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said,"Instead of saying 'condemn', my humble request to everybody is that we should not comment on anything which may hurt the major section or the small section. We have to remember unity in diversity".



“We do not endorse such comments. It is a country of diversity and such comments should not be made. We do not support such sentiments and are against these”, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

