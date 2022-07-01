Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12 noon, requests party workers to stay away from agency's office

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case, on Friday said he will appear before the agency at 12 noon and appealed to party workers to not gather in front of the central agency's office.

“I will be appearing bfore the ED today at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies. I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry ! Raut wrote on Twitter.

In a photo attached with the post, the senior Sena leader is seen standing in front of a portrait of the late Bal Thackeray, who founded the Shiv Sena.

The Rajya Sabha MP was scheduled to appear for questioning on Tuesday, after being summoned by ED the day before. However, Raut, through his lawyer, requested the agency to defer his questioning by two weeks. Though the agency postponed his appearance, it issued him a fresh notice, asking him to appear on Friday, July 1.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon area, and financial transactions purportedly involving Raut's wife, Varsha.

He will be questioned by ED officials at the agency's Ballard Estate office in the metropolis.

