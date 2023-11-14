Sanjay Raut urges EC action over BJP's ‘Ram Lalla darshan’ promise in Madhya Pradesh: ‘Does this mean…?’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called upon the Election Commission to take action against BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, over what he described as an attempt to use religious sentiments for political gain. Raut's comments come in response to statements made by Amit Shah during election campaigning in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where he promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if it retains power in the state.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut.(ANI)

Shah also slammed the Congress party for allegedly hindering the construction of the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

“You make the government of the BJP on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will help you seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost...” Shah said.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, Raut emphasized that Lord Ram is not limited to any specific region but is revered by the entire country and the world. He questioned whether it implies that if the BJP loses in Madhya Pradesh, the party would stop the residents of the state from seeking darshan or impose charges as they did not vote for the BJP.

“Lord Ram Lalla is of the whole country and world... Does this mean that if you lose in Madhya Pradesh, then you will stop the people of Madhya Pradesh from seeking darshan as they have not voted for them or charge them?” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters.

He added, "What kind of politics is going on in our country? The Election Commission should take action on this."

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to go to polls on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to retain power in the state.

