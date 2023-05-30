Sanjay Raut's ‘commissioner to constable’ barb at Fadnavis: ‘Look at his face’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday termed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis the most “dissatisfied” politician in the state, saying the BJP leader was going to take the oath as the chief minister but was made deputy of “his junior in politics.” Raut's statement came amid claims and counterclaims over dissatisfaction in rival camps of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray following an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed 22 MLAs and nine MPs from rival Shiv Sena were feeling suffocated due to "step-motherly treatment" by its ally Bharatiya Janata Party and could switch sides again. Saamana' dubbed the Shinde group MLAs and MPs as “hens and cocks” imprisoned in the BJP coop and that it cannot be said when they could be slaughtered.

Responding to the Thackeray camp's claim, Fadnavis said that the entire Shiv Sena (UBT) is dissatisfied.

"The entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. The kind of dissatisfaction which is there is nowhere else," he told reporters.

Hitting back at Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut said, “Go and ask Devendra Fadnavis how satisfied he is. He was going to be CM but was stopped to take an oath of the post and was made Deputy of his junior in politics. Can such a man be satisfied? No, he was demoted to a constable from the commissioner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that the Maharashtra deputy CM is a "sad" man.

“Fadnavis ji is such a man who himself is dissatisfied, what can he say about other's satisfaction? Look at his face he is a sad man,” Raut said.

"We will see what is going on in our party. Those who wanted to go, have left, now they should live peacefully wherever they have gone. We are happy in our party, satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON