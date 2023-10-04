'He questioned PM Modi, Adani': AAP reacts to ED's raid on Sanjay Singh

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi, the party said that the action was the result of his continuous questioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Enforcement Directorate is searching Singh’s residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

“Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said, according to ANI. “Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha said that the development was sad but not surprising.

“Now this series will continue till the election,” Jha told ANI. “PM Modi and Amit Shah have made the formal announcement for the 2024 elections. Yesterday, a raid was on NewsClick and all the journalists, today on Sanjay Singh..."

Meanwhile, Singh’s father said that they would cooperate with the probe agency, reported PTI. “The department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them. I will wait for the time when he will get clearance," he said.

The case pertains to allegations that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The charge has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

The action against Singh comes a day after a Delhi court allowed two accused in the case to turn approver. The court allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal pardoned both Magunta and Arora while directing them to cooperate with the investigation and disclose all information they have about the case to the investigators.

Earlier, the staff members of the Rajya Sabha MP and those linked to him were questioned by the ED in this case in May.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON