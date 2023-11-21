Sankara Nethralaya founder and chairman emeritus Dr SS Badrinath passed away on Tuesday, November 21. He was 83.

Sankara Nethralaya founder Dr SS Badrinath passes away at 83(Sankara Nethralaya)

Dr SS Badrinath was the founder of one of India's biggest charitable eye hospitals, Sankara Nethralaya, in Chennai. Dr Badrinath founded the organisation in 1978, after completing his studies and research overseas.

The news of Dr Badrinath's passing was confirmed by Tamil Nadu Congress vice president Rama Suganthan.

