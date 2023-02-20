Home / India News / Sansad Ratna Awards 2023: 13 MPs nominated; 5 from Rajya Sabha, 8 from Lok Sabha

Sansad Ratna Awards 2023: 13 MPs nominated; 5 from Rajya Sabha, 8 from Lok Sabha

Published on Feb 20, 2023

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Congress leader Chhaya Verma have been nominated under the ‘Rajya Sabha Members Retired in 2022’ category

The 13th Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 will be presented on March 25 in the national Capital. (File image)
13 members of Parliament (MP) have been nominated for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 which include five lawmakers from Rajya Sabha and eight MPs from Lok Sabha according to a jury committee chaired by minister of parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and former election commissioner of India TS Krishnamurthy.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Congress leader Chhaya Verma have been nominated under the ‘Rajya Sabha Members Retired in 2022’ category for their outstanding performance during their full term in the upper house, a government release said.

Rajya Sabha MP from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) John Brittas, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan were selected under the sitting members’ category.

The departmentally related standing committee (DRSC) in finance for both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha was nominated for their work from the 17th Lok Sabha until the end of the winter session of 2022.

The 13th Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 will be presented on March 25 in the national Capital.

