PAU scientists bag Excellence Awards at international conference

Two scientists of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have bagged the prestigious Excellence Awards during the recently concluded international conference for their outstanding contributions in the research and development of pulses.

Poonam Sharma, principal microbiologist-cum-incharge (pulses section) and Gaurav Kumar Taggar, principal entomologist (pulses), department of plant breeding and genetics were given the award.

The conference was held on the theme- Pulses: Smart Crops for Agricultural Sustainability and Nutritional Security- held at NASC Complex in New Delhi recently.

The event was organised to commemorate World Pulses Day by the Indian Society of Pulses Research and Development (ISPRD) along with the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The three-day conference was co-organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India; International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) and the World Vegetable Centre.

Sharma was awarded with the prestigious “ISPRD Excellence Award (Crop Production)-2023” by virtue of her meritorious contribution through education, research and extension in the field of pulse microbiology.

She joined the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on pulses in 1989 and has so far contributed to the release of 22 varieties of different pulse crops and also developed six commercial Rhizobium/Consortium biofertilizers.

She is leading AICRP chickpea microbiology programme as principal investigator (PI) since 2012 till date. She has successfully accomplished 20 national/international projects as PI and Co-PI and has registered several strains of bacteria with NCBI (USA).

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, Dr AS Dhatt, director of research and Dr VS Sohu, head, department of plant breeding and genetics, congratulated the scientists and exhorted them to continue with their dedicated efforts.