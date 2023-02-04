Saradha scam: ED attaches assets of Nalini Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹6 crore of beneficiaries, including Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, in the Saradha money laundering case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Nalini, the agency also attached assets linked to former CPM MLA Debendranath Biswas and a company owned by former Assam minister late Anjan Dutta.

A provisional order for attaching movable properties worth ₹3.30 crore and immovable assets worth ₹3 crore has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

These properties were owned by the Saradha Group and other people, who were beneficiaries of the “proceeds of crime” generated by the group, it added.

The Saradha chit fund scam involves an estimated ₹2,460 crore that was raised from over one million depositors from West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.