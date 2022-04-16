Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir: Police

An independent sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the sarpanch was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Terrorists fired upon and killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved terrorists is in progress,” the J&K police tweeted.

Police said terrorists opened fire at Bangroo in an orchard at Goshbugh and fled. Bangroo is the fourth panchayat member to be killed by terrorists in Kashmir since last month.

Initially police said Bangroo was from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but later clarified that he was not affiliated to any party.

Various political parties in the Union territory condemned the attack.

“The gruesome killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad in North Kashmir’s Goshbugh, Pattan is condemned in strongest possible terms. The vicious cycle of violence seems to be unending…,” the National Conference tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “Strongly denounce the barbaric killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo of Goshbugh, Pattan by terrorists. Gruesome act, terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramadan.”

He added the slain sarpanch was not affiliated to the BJP.

The attack comes against the backdrop of an increase in targeted attacks on civilians and elected representatives in the region.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam. On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma, was wounded after terrorists opened fire at him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. On April 4, terrorists injured a civilian, Bal Krishan, near his house at Choutigam, Shopian.