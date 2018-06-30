Sarpanch, three others booked for outraging modesty of woman in Moga

Four people, including the sarpanch of Bughipura village, have been booked on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman in Moga, the police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by one Jaswant Singh, he along with his wife and son went to the house of the sarpanch, Nirmal Singh, seeking his intervention in settling a dispute with Gurmeet Singh.

Jaswant Singh alleged that the accused thrashed him, his wife and son. He also alleged that Nirmal Singh tore off his wife’s clothes and put them in wrongful confinement, assistant sub Inspector Ragwinder Prashad said.

Nirmal Singh and three others -- Bhajan Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Goldi of the same village have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the police official said.