 Sarpanch, three others booked for outraging modesty of woman in Moga | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Saturday, Jun 30, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 30, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sarpanch, three others booked for outraging modesty of woman in Moga

The complainant alleged that sarpanch, Nirmal Singh, tore off his wife’s clothes when they went to Singh’s house.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2018 17:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Moga (Pb)
Women protest against rape in a rally in New Delhi.
Women protest against rape in a rally in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)

Four people, including the sarpanch of Bughipura village, have been booked on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman in Moga, the police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by one Jaswant Singh, he along with his wife and son went to the house of the sarpanch, Nirmal Singh, seeking his intervention in settling a dispute with Gurmeet Singh.

Jaswant Singh alleged that the accused thrashed him, his wife and son. He also alleged that Nirmal Singh tore off his wife’s clothes and put them in wrongful confinement, assistant sub Inspector Ragwinder Prashad said.

Nirmal Singh and three others -- Bhajan Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Goldi of the same village have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the police official said.

tags

more from india