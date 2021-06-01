Home / India News / Sars-Cov-2 variants renamed
WHO released new names for Covid-19 variants. (HT File for representation)
WHO released new names for Covid-19 variants. (HT File for representation)
india news

Sars-Cov-2 variants renamed

  • The WHO released a new nomenclature to denote variants of Sars-Cov-2 that may make coronavirus more dangerous in an attempt to simplify names.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Covid-19 variants(Hindustan Times)
Covid-19 variants(Hindustan Times)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 uk variant coronavirus covid-19 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.