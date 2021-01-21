VK Sasikala, who was shifted from Bengaluru prison to a hospital just seven days before release, is reported to be stable, her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK’s) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran told news agency ANI on Thursday.

“I've reliable info that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not,” Dhinakaran was quoted as saying.

The 63-year-old aide of late J Jayalalithaa, who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism, was taken to the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru as she complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday evening.

She earlier underwent treatment at the jail hospital but was later taken to the Bowring Hospital for a second opinion, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. The expelled AIADMK leader arrived in an ambulance and was taken inside the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute,also known as Bowring Hospital, in a wheelchair, they added.

"On arrival at hospital, (her) oxygen saturation at room air was 79 % and febrile. Stable with supportive measures and antibiotics and oxygen. She will be further evaluated and monitored. Investigation reports are awaited," the hospital said in a statement.

Sasikala, a former interim general secretary of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK, is serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail and is set to walk out in the morning hours of January 27 after completing her sentence and having paid a fine of ₹10 crore.