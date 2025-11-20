Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings transformed lives, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Sathya Sai Baba’s message of love and service continues to inspire millions of people across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sachin Tendulkar during the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, in Puttaparthi on Wednesday. (DPR PMO)

The Prime Minister took part in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. Accompanied by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, Modi offered prayers at Maha Samadhi of Satya Sai Baba at Prashanti Nilayam and paid his tributes to the late spiritual leader.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative coin and a set of postal stamps honouring Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life and teachings. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and popular Bollywood actress Aishwaya Rai also took part in the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering at Hill View Stadium, the Prime Minister said Sathya Sai Baba stood as a symbol of compassion, service and universal brotherhood. “Though Baba is not physically among us today, his love remains with us. His teachings have transformed countless lives across the country. Millions of his devotees continue to serve humanity,” Modi said.

He praised the Sri Sathya Sai organisations for their work in drinking water supply, healthcare, education and disaster relief, calling Puttaparthi a “sacred land with a special divine energy”.

Modi said Sathya Sai Baba’s message reflected the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). “Love all, serve all - remains the guiding principle of the Baba-founded institutions. Sathya Sai organisations continue to provide rural development, free healthcare and social service across India,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister recalled the role of Sai Seva Dal volunteers during the Bhuj earthquake. He also highlighted Baba’s contributions in drinking water supply projects spanning over 3,000km of pipelines. The free healthcare institutions established by Baba continue to serve lakhs of people, he said.

Modi cited India’s expanding social security schemes and the success of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which now has over 4 crore accounts with deposits of ₹3.25 lakh crore. “As a Varanasi MP, I facilitated deposits for 27,000 girl children under the scheme,” he said.

The Prime Minister handed over Gir cow breeds to poor families through the Sathya Sai Trust, calling it a transformative step for rural livelihoods. He urged citizens to strengthen the “Vocal for Local” movement and support local economies.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister described Sri Sathya Sai Baba as “the divine presence we witnessed on this earth”. He said Sathya Sai Baba represented love, peace, and service, and lived for universal wellbeing.

“His teachings — “Love All, Serve All; Help Ever, Hurt Never” — are a guiding force for humanity. He influenced people from diverse countries and even inspired atheists towards spirituality,” he said.

Naidu recalled Baba’s affectionate address to devotees as “Bangaru” (dear one), calling it unforgettable. He said the Sathya Sai educational institutions, from primary to higher education, provide free, values-based education to thousands.

“The Sai educational network includes 102 institutions serving around 60,000 students. Super-specialty hospitals, general hospitals and mobile medical services continue to provide free treatment every day,” he said.

The chief minister recounted Baba’s initiative to provide drinking water to Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamil Nadu — projects executed at a cost of over ₹550 crore, covering 1,600 villages and benefiting more than 30 lakh people. “Another ₹250 crore was spent on modernising the Chennai drinking water system,” he recalled.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai also recalled their spiritual association with Satya Sai Baba. Sri Satya Sai Central Trust chairman N J Ratnakar welcomed the dignitaries.