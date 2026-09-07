Delhi building collapse LIVE: CCTV shows moment Satya Niketan PG caved in; 6 dead as rescue enters day 2

The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway in the basement.

The structure had a basement and five upper floors. Ten people were rescued from the debris and taken to the hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Agencies deployed at site

Rescue teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies continued to clear the debris through the night in search of anyone who may still be trapped.

Delhi CM orders enquiry

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the building owner.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the repair work being carried out at the premises. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has meanwhile ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors following the incident.

ABVP protests at MCD headquarters

Around 150-200 ABVP students gathered at the Delhi Civic Centre on Sunday and staged a protest against the MCD following the Satya Niketan building collapse. The protesters entered through Gate No. 5 and staged a dharna outside the main building.

The ABVP demanded the resignation of the MCD commissioner, alleging negligence and lapses in ensuring safety compliance at paying guest accommodations in student-dominated areas. The student body also called for an impartial probe and safety audits of all PG buildings in Delhi.

About 15 students were detained after a scuffle with police.