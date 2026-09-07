Delhi building collapse LIVE: CCTV shows moment Satya Niketan PG caved in; 6 dead as rescue enters day 2
Satya Niketan building collapse: Around 150–200 ABVP students protested at the MCD Civic Centre, demanding the MCD commissioner’s resignation and action over alleged safety lapses. About 15 students were detained after a scuffle with police.
Satya Niketan building collapse LIVE: At least six people have died after a five-storey building being used as a boys’ paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. Rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site for the second straight day on Monday....Read More
The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway in the basement.
The structure had a basement and five upper floors. Ten people were rescued from the debris and taken to the hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.
Agencies deployed at site
Rescue teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies continued to clear the debris through the night in search of anyone who may still be trapped.
Delhi CM orders enquiry
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the building owner.
Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the repair work being carried out at the premises. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has meanwhile ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors following the incident.
ABVP protests at MCD headquarters
Around 150-200 ABVP students gathered at the Delhi Civic Centre on Sunday and staged a protest against the MCD following the Satya Niketan building collapse. The protesters entered through Gate No. 5 and staged a dharna outside the main building.
The ABVP demanded the resignation of the MCD commissioner, alleging negligence and lapses in ensuring safety compliance at paying guest accommodations in student-dominated areas. The student body also called for an impartial probe and safety audits of all PG buildings in Delhi.
About 15 students were detained after a scuffle with police.
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- 7 Sept 2026, 07:30:37 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse LIVE: Local recalls moment building collapsed
Satya Niketan building collapse LIVE: Mohamed Irfan, who works at a dhaba about 50 metres from the PG, said he heard a loud sound similar to the noise during a storm before seeing the building completely collapse.
He said construction work had been underway in the basement for the previous 10 to 15 days.
- 7 Sept 2026, 07:15:55 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse LIVE: NSUI chief alleges lack of govt accountability
Satya Niketan building collapse LIVE: On Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar says, "The situation is extremely grave. Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them. Had the medical facilities, medical teams, police, and fire brigade arrived on time, had all necessary resources and responsible officials been present promptly, perhaps more students could have been saved.
"But the BJP has no disaster management plan. Just look at how the country's Home Minister inaugurates a grand BJP office in Goa today, while here, a building collapses. BJP offices never collapse because they are built using money extorted from PG and coaching center operators...
"Our only demand is justice for the students... Several of our colleagues have also sustained serious injuries... There is absolutely no accountability..."
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- 7 Sept 2026, 07:08:26 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: 5 brought dead, 1 dies during treatment at AIIMS
Satya Niketan building collapse: The JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS) received 10 patients following the Satya Niketan building collapse in south-west Delhi. Of these, five were brought dead, while another patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to injuries.
Three patients have been admitted and are undergoing treatment. One patient underwent limb surgery, while another sustained minor injuries and was discharged after observation.
- 7 Sept 2026, 07:06:27 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Why rescue teams struggled to reach Delhi collapse site
Satya Niketan building collapse: The narrow lanes around the Satya Niketan building collapse site made it difficult for rescue teams to bring specialised equipment into the area. A National Disaster Response Force official said equipment had to be carried from a considerable distance.
Delhi Fire Services personnel initially used equipment available in their fire tenders to cut, break and remove rubble instead of waiting for specialised vehicles to arrive. (Hemani Bhandari, Gargi Shukla, Karn Pratap Singh)
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- 7 Sept 2026, 07:00:25 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Trapped student called friends for help
Satya Niketan building collapse: Several students trapped under the debris called friends after the Satya Niketan building collapsed. Neeraj Bawa, one of those trapped, called his friends and pleaded for help, according to his friend Anmol Yadav.
Yadav told HT that Bawa shared his live location, but police did not allow them to approach the building. Bawa was later rescued and taken to AIIMS, with injuries mainly affecting his lower body. (Hemani Bhandari, Gargi Shukla, Karn Pratap Singh)
- 7 Sept 2026, 06:52:18 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: 11 taken to AIIMS, 5 brought dead
Satya Niketan building collapse: A total of 11 patients have been received at AIIMS following the Satya Niketan building collapse, with five brought dead, according to the latest hospital update.
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- 7 Sept 2026, 06:29:15 AM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: CCTV footage captures Satya Niketan incident
Satya Niketan building collapse: CTV footage from the building collapse site in Satya Niketan, Delhi’s South-West district.