Satya Niketan PG operator's anticipatory bail plea rejected by Delhi court days after 7 killed in building collapse

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Satya Niketan PG operator Shubham Tyagi, days after seven people, mostly students, were killed after the multi-storey building of the PG collapsed.

Seven persons, mostly students, died on September 6 after a multi-storey building crashed in Delhi's Satya Niketan.(In picture: A worker at the building collapse site) (PTI)

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The pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj of Patiala House Court.

On September 6, multi-storey building being used as a private boys’ hostel collapsed in the student-dominated locality of Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus. Seven people, including five students and two labourers, were killed in the collapse.

Deep Dive What led to the rejection of the anticipatory bail plea for the operator of the Satya Niketan PG? The anticipatory bail plea for Shubham Tyagi, the operator of the Satya Niketan PG, was rejected by a Delhi court following the collapse of a building that resulted in the deaths of seven people, predominantly students. How has the Delhi High Court responded to the shortage of hostel facilities after the Satya Niketan building collapse? The Delhi High Court issued notices for responses from the Delhi University, the Centre, and the Delhi government regarding a petition to improve hostel facilities in DU colleges, highlighting the urgent need for safer accommodations following the tragedy. What structural violations were found in other PG facilities operated by the same company as the collapsed Satya Niketan building? Investigations revealed multiple fire and building code violations in other PG accommodations operated by the same company, including single entry and exit points, lack of fire extinguishers, and obstructed corridors.