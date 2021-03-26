Home / India News / 'Satyagraha' ends injustice, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh
india news

'Satyagraha' ends injustice, arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

Farmers are observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Corner Meeting at Alleppey Town, in Alappuzha District on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Extending support to farmers observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance.

"India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful," Gandhi tweeted.

Farmers are observing 'Bharat Bandh' today to mark the completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.

The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm.

Roads and trains will be blocked and services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for first time on foreign trip

Heat stress in India can reduce industrial output: Study

Supreme Court refuses relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Not a born politician but learning fast: Metro Man on track with his 2nd innings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi bharat bandh protests
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP