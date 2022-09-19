Satyendar Jain trial on hold, court issues notice over ED plea to replace judge

A Delhi court on Monday put on hold the money laundering trial against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain till September 30 and issued a notice to the accused in the case on Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s plea for replacing the judge hearing the matter. Principal judge and sessions judge Vinay Kumar Gupta issued the order and scheduled the next hearing on the transfer on September 30.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing the matter, pulled up ED over its probe in the case while hearing the bail pleas of Satyendar Jain and co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain.

The bail hearing was in its final stage when the ED orally on Thursday told Goel that it will move an application for the transfer of the case from her court. The bail hearing was then adjourned until September 20.

Satyendar Jain’s lawyer, N Hariharan, expressed his displeasure when additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for ED, said they were moving the plea of transfer of bail proceedings. “It is really unfair. Totally uncalled for. They are pre-empting things. We will oppose it tooth and nail,” said Hariharan.

The money laundering case is based on a First Information Report the Central Bureau of Investigation lodged in 2017 against Satyendar Jain. The AAP leader is accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him and amassing disproportionate income.

The ED has provisionally attached assets worth ₹4.81 crore of Satyendar Jain’s family and companies he “beneficially owned and controlled” as part of a money-laundering probe against him.