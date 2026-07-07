Saudi’s flyadeal enters India with direct flights from Hyderabad to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's low-cost carrier flyadeal has entered the Indian market with the launch of daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh, strengthening air connectivity between India and the Kingdom while targeting growing demand from business travellers, expatriates and leisure passengers.

A Saudia Airlines plane before departing (AFP)

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The inaugural flight landed at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Monday, marking the airline's India debut. The carrier, part of the Saudia Group, will operate seven weekly services on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route using Airbus A320 aircraft.The new service comes as airlines continue to expand connectivity between India and the Middle East amid rising passenger traffic and growing business ties between the two regions.

"We are delighted to welcome flyadeal to Hyderabad, marking their debut entry into the Indian market. This new connection to Riyadh... significantly enhances our Middle East network, reflecting Hyderabad Airport's growing importance as a global aviation hub," said Kadhir Kadhiravan, Chief Executive Officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL).

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{{^usCountry}} He said the service would strengthen connectivity for the Indian diaspora and business community while creating fresh opportunities for tourism and trade between India and Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the service would strengthen connectivity for the Indian diaspora and business community while creating fresh opportunities for tourism and trade between India and Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

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With the addition of flyadeal, Hyderabad Airport is now connected to 76 domestic and 24 international destinations, further expanding its international network. Passengers travelling from Hyderabad will also gain onward connectivity to multiple destinations across Saudi Arabia through flyadeal's domestic network.

Calling India one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, flyadeal said the launch reflects the increasing demand for travel between the two countries.

"Launching our inaugural service to Hyderabad marks a significant milestone for flyadeal as we commence operations in India... This new route reflects the growing demand for travel between the two countries and underscores our commitment to expanding our international network while offering passengers greater choice, convenience, and value," said Loyd Misquitta, Chief Commercial Officer (Acting) at flyadeal.

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The airline will offer daily departures, with flights leaving Riyadh at 11:20 pm and arriving in Hyderabad at 6:50 am the following day. The return service will depart Hyderabad at 7:55 am and reach Riyadh at 11:05 am.

The launch also aligns with Hyderabad Airport's strategy of expanding international connectivity and diversifying airline partnerships as it seeks to strengthen its position as a key gateway for international travel.