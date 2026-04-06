Supriya Sule seeks Jaishankar’s ‘urgent’ help to bring back 41 Indians stuck in Riyadh; Indian embassy responds
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh responed to Supriya Sule's post, saying that it is actively looking into the matter and coordinating with the airline.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday urged India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to provide urgent assistance to 41 Indian citizens from Bhokardan, Maharashtra, who are currently stranded in Riyadh after their Akasa Air flight to Mumbai was suddenly cancelled.
"41 Indian citizens from Bhokardan, Maharashtra, are currently stranded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after their Akasa Air flight from Riyadh to Mumbai was suddenly cancelled," Sule said in a post on X.
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Responding quickly, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that it is actively looking into the matter and coordinating with the airline.
"We are checking with the Akasa Air, Madam. We will extend all support needed," the embassy said in its response.
Supriya Sule also shared names of the passengers affected in a post shared on the social media.
Akasa Air responds
Taking to X, Akasa air stated it has been monitoring the geopolitical tensions, adding that none of its flights to and from Riyadh has witnessed “sudden cancellations.”
“Dear Ms. Sule, Akasa Air has been monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has been operating flights to and from Riyadh intermittently, in the interest of safety. We have communicated in advance through our official channels and direct notifications to impacted passengers, and none of our flights to/from the region have witnessed sudden cancellations. As discussed over a call, all affected passengers have been provided with full refund options, and our teams are in touch with their travel agent to assist with alternate travel options,” the airline said on X.
“Safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation while keeping passengers informed to minimize their inconvenience,” they added further.
In a post on X, the airline stated, "Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode. Further, we continue to progressively evaluate resumption of flights to/from Abu Dhabi."
However, it also clarified that flights to and from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait will remain suspended until April 12, with schedules subject to change depending on the evolving situation.
Passengers have been advised to check the airline’s official website or mobile applications for updates on flight schedules and bookings.