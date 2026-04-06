Supriya Sule seeks Jaishankar’s ‘urgent’ help to bring back 41 Indians stuck in Riyadh; Indian embassy responds

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday urged India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to provide urgent assistance to 41 Indian citizens from Bhokardan, Maharashtra, who are currently stranded in Riyadh after their Akasa Air flight to Mumbai was suddenly cancelled. Supriya Sule seeks Jaishankar’s help to bring back 41 Indians stuck in Riyadh. (PTI)

"41 Indian citizens from Bhokardan, Maharashtra, are currently stranded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after their Akasa Air flight from Riyadh to Mumbai was suddenly cancelled," Sule said in a post on X.

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Responding quickly, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that it is actively looking into the matter and coordinating with the airline.

"We are checking with the Akasa Air, Madam. We will extend all support needed," the embassy said in its response.