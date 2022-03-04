Save food, carry white flag: Centre issues advisory for Indians in Ukraine

As fighting escalates in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, India on Thursday issued a detailed advisory for Indian nationals and students stuck in that country’s second biggest city on how to survive the looming conflict that could involve attacks by Russian fighter aircraft, drones, missiles, artillery, small arms and grenades.

An advisory issued by the defence ministry warned Indian citizens of several other potentially dangerous situations, including Molotov cocktail attacks by locals/militia, building collapse, internet jamming, lack of food, electricity and water, psychological trauma, lack of medical support and transportation, and coming face to face with armed fighters and military personnel.

The survival tips issued by the ministry are exhaustive and reflect the worsening ground situation in Kharkiv. Indian nationals have been advised to keep a kit of essential items ready at all times, including passport, ID card, medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and comfortable shoes.

They have been asked to conserve and share food and water, avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations, stay hydrated and melt snow to produce water if they find themselves in the open. The Indian nationals have been advised to keep a large garbage bag for use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain, cold and storm, and during forced march or evacuation.

“Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery. Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers. If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution,” the survival guidelines in the advisory said.

They have also been asked to carry a white flag and learn a few sentences in Russian to communicate that they are Indian students, they are not combatants and they should not be harmed.

“These are very comprehensive guidelines and will help Indian students as also other nationals stay safe and sustain themselves until they are evacuated. The evacuation has been effective especially given the volatile situation in an active conflict zone,” said former director general of military operations Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd).

The advisory went into extreme detail to ensure the well-being of Indians.

“When stationary, do regular deep breathing and mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation. Pack minimum personal belongings (other than the emergency kit), preferably in small backpack suitable for long trek/walking. Be ready to move under instructions at short notice/do not carry large bags to avoid slowing down, fatigue and crowding.”

The advisory asked them to cooperate, obey, and raise their hands if stopped at a military check post by police, armed personnel or militia. “Remain polite/provide necessary information/contact the control room/helpline when possible without confrontation.”

In other dos and don’ts, Indians have been asked to remain mentally strong, organise themselves in small groups/squads of ten, follow a buddy system and nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group.

“Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy/small group coordinator. Make a WhatsApp group, compile details, names, address, mobile numbers and contact in India/share geolocation on WhatsApp with control rooms in Embassy or in New Delhi/update information every 08 hours/keep frequent head count (every 08 hours). Only coordinator/deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/embassy/control rooms in India to conserve phone batteries.”

The Indian citizens have been cautioned against stepping out of their bunkers, basements and shelters, going to crowded areas, joining local protestors or militia, commenting on social media, picking up weapons or any unexploded ammunition, taking pictures with military vehicles, troops and militia, and filming live combat situations.

“In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack.”

“Do not light fires in enclosed spaces. Do not consume alcohol/refrain from substance abuse. Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris. Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire.”

They have been asked not to alarm armed personnel at check posts by suddenly reaching out for things or documents in their pockets unless told to do so. Sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel are also a definite no-no, the guidelines said.

