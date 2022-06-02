SBI assures financial support to family of Vijay Kumar killed by terrorists in J&K

The State Bank of India on Thursday announced financial support to Vijay Kumar Beniwal, the bank manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank who was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. The EDB is sponsored by the State Bank of India.

In a statement, the multinational public sector bank said that Vijay Kumar was one of many such bankers hailing from different parts of the country, who are working in the Kashmir Valley and other difficult places to ensure delivery of uninterrupted banking services to the public.

"The EDB (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support – financial and otherwise – on priority," SBI added.

EBD is a Srinagar-headquartered regional rural bank sponsored by SBI. Hailing from Rajasthan, the 29-year-old had joined the EDB in March 2019. "The SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley", the statement added.

Hailing from Bhagwan village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Vijay Kumar was killed days after a school teacher named Rajni Bala was shot dead by the terrorists in Gopalpora area of the same district.

Om Prakash Beniwal, the father of deceased, said he had spoken to his son last night. "Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same," the school teacher added.

According to his father, Vijay Kumar got married on February 10 and left for his job after ten days. He had taken his wife with him recently.