Home / India News / SBI commits 11 crore to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive
india news

SBI commits 11 crore to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive

In 2020, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against Covid-19 and also made significant contribution in the form of supply of masks, sanitizers among others to the needy.
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 AM IST
SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed 107 crores to the PM CARES Fund.(MINT_PRINT)

In order to support the next phase of the government's Covid-19 vaccination drive, the State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to contribute 11 crore to the PM CARES Fund, said an official statement on Monday.

"It is at times of adversity that the true form of unity is tested, and we all can take pride in the efforts that our nation has put in to fight the pandemic. The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible Corporate Citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive," Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI said in a statement.

In 2020, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against Covid-19 and also made significant contribution in the form of supply of masks, sanitizers among others to the needy. Additionally, SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed 107 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

