SBI sought to replace Ram Temple's cash-counting staff months ago, Trust refused: Report

The State Bank of India (SBI) wanted to replace the Ram Temple's donation-counting staff three months before the alleged donation embezzlement scam came to light. Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust allegedly stopped this and allowed the employees to continue their work, bank sources claimed on Monday, as per PTI.

Police officials interrogate the family members of Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, accused in connection with the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

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SBI suspected that someone was siphoning money from the temple's donation boxes and recommended removing the cash-counting staff. The outsourcing agency started the process of replacing them, but Trust officials allegedly intervened and stopped them from getting replaced, PTI reported.

SBI reportedly hired the workers through an outsourcing agency on monthly salaries of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000.

ALSO READ | Ram Temple donation case: Bar association asks members not to represent accused

SBI sources told PTI that several people involved in the temple's management, though not Trust members, questioned why the bank used outsourced staff instead of permanent employees to count the temple's daily donations.

Congress questions Trust

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{{^usCountry}} Congress leader Pawan Khera also claimed that SBI had recommended replacing the cash-counting staff three months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader Pawan Khera also claimed that SBI had recommended replacing the cash-counting staff three months ago. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Three months ago, the SBI had recommended that those posted at the counting centre be removed. Who has been protecting them? Nagpur or Delhi?" Khera said, speaking to reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Three months ago, the SBI had recommended that those posted at the counting centre be removed. Who has been protecting them? Nagpur or Delhi?" Khera said, speaking to reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He claimed the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple was only the beginning. "Ayodhya ki loot jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baki hai (the alleged loot in Ayodhya is only a glimpse, Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)," Khera said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple was only the beginning. "Ayodhya ki loot jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baki hai (the alleged loot in Ayodhya is only a glimpse, Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)," Khera said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Rajya Sabha member Sibal took a swipe at the government. "Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha" (They looted Lord Ram, they looted the country, and the promise of 'Achhe Din' was false). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Rajya Sabha member Sibal took a swipe at the government. "Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha" (They looted Lord Ram, they looted the country, and the promise of 'Achhe Din' was false). {{/usCountry}}

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"Aise shasan ko tordein ge; Mil ke Desh ko jordein ge; Na dilon ka ho ga batwara; Sab ka Desh hai Desh hamara" (We will bring down such a government; together we will unite the country; there will be no division of hearts; this nation belongs to everyone).

Defeat this Government



Ram ko loota

Desh ko loota

Achhe Din ka nara

Jhootha



Aise shasan ko tordein ge

Mil ke Desh ko jordein ge

Na dilon ka ho ga batwara

Sab ka Desh hai Desh hamara — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 29, 2026

The Ram Temple donation row

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The controversy escalated after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which the Uttar Pradesh government set up on June 13 at the Trust's request, conducted a preliminary inquiry and found irregularities in handling cash and valuables. Based on the SIT's findings, police filed an FIR on June 25.

Police arrested eight accused: Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav.

ALSO READ | ₹5 lakh fine if Ram temple donation case accused represented: Ayodhya lawyers' body to members

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Investigators identified Tinnu Yadav as the alleged kingpin and said he arranged for his relative and co-accused, Manish Kumar Yadav, to get a job at the temple's cash-counting unit. Tinnu Yadav also worked as the driver of Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Investigators have recovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and some foreign currency from six of the eight accused so far. Opposition parties allege donated funds worth over ₹200 crore have been pocketed by authorities managing the Trust.

They raided the homes of all eight accused on Sunday.

Police booked the accused under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal breach of Trust, cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy, along with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Pressure mounts on temple Trust

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The arrests have also increased pressure on the temple Trust. Champat Rai has submitted his resignation as the Trust's general secretary, while senior functionary Anil Mishra has also offered to step down.

Bar association refuses to defend accused

The Faizabad Bar Association has decided that none of its members would represent the accused in the case. After a general body meeting on Monday, association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, "The theft of temple offerings has deeply hurt our sentiments. All lawyers...have agreed not to defend the arrested accused."

The association warned that any lawyer who appears for the accused will be fined ₹5 lakh. It also asked Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao to leave Ayodhya within three days, threatening to blockade the city if they fail to do so.

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The bar body said it had taken a similar stand in 2005 by refusing to defend those accused in the terrorist attack on the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya.

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