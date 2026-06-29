‘Ram ko loota, desh ko loota’: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP over Ram Temple donation row

The Independent Rajya Sabha MP used rhyming lines to take pot shots at the BJP.

Sibal said the Modi government's slogan of "achche din" was also a "lie".

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday urged the people to defeat the BJP government, alleging that they had looted the country and did not even spare Lord Ram.

The opposition has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded stringent punishment for those behind the "scam".

The Congress has also sought answers from the government over the alleged irregularities, saying this is not merely a financial "scandal" but a "betrayal of faith" as the Ram temple construction was touted by the BJP as a national movement and every Indian had donated for it.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT on a request from the temple Trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple.

The SIT comprised Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IGP Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Based on the SIT's report, eight people -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement. They were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all eight accused to 14 days' judicial custody.