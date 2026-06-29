SBI flagged Ram temple donation counting irregularities 3 months ago

The alleged manipulation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya could have been prevented had an early warning issued by the State Bank of India (SBI) been acted upon, according to people aware of the matter. People attend the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (X/@NarendraModi)

The SBI had detected suspicious activities involving staff engaged in counting donations nearly three months before the alleged fraud surfaced and had recommended their removal, a senior bank official told HT.

According to the official, bank management had observed irregularities during the counting process and flagged concerns regarding the functioning of some employees associated with the exercise.

"The bank had noticed suspicious activity and had recommended immediate action," the official said.

People aware of the matter said SBI had written to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust recommending that the counting staff be removed from duty. The bank reportedly raised questions regarding the conduct and functioning of these employees in its report.

Bank warning allegedly ignored Sources said trust officials allegedly intervened and shielded the employees despite the bank's recommendation.

Even after SBI flagged the issue and recommended action, no steps were taken and the same employees continued to handle the counting of donations made by devotees at the temple.

Officials are now examining whether the bank's communication was ignored, delayed or deliberately suppressed and whether any trust functionaries or officials were involved in preventing action from being taken.

Manipulation surfaces, 44 staff removed The issue came to light after allegations of manipulation in donation counting triggered an investigation into the handling of offerings made by devotees.

Following the revelations, all 44 employees involved in the counting process have been removed from duty with immediate effect.

Investigators are now trying to establish the extent of the alleged wrongdoing and identify those responsible for the irregularities.

Initial findings suggest possible under-reporting of donations and tampering during the counting process. However, officials said the exact quantum of the alleged fraud would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

SBI reviewing its own processes The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had outsourced the counting of cash donations to SBI's Ayodhya branch.

SBI deploys a specialised team to count money collected from donation boxes installed within the temple premises. Following the controversy, the bank has also begun reviewing its own procedures and safeguards related to the counting exercise.

Officials said the review would examine whether additional checks and monitoring mechanisms are required to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What is the donation counting row? The controversy first surfaced after allegations emerged that donations made by devotees at the Ram temple were being manipulated during the counting process.

Subsequent investigations led to the registration of an FIR and the arrest of multiple accused, including individuals linked to the cash-counting operation.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, records related to cash deposits and the movement of money from donation boxes to the counting centres as part of the probe.

Authorities believe the investigation will establish the exact amount involved and determine whether the alleged irregularities were isolated incidents or part of a larger conspiracy.