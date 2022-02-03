Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC adjourns hearing on Punjab Cong chief Sidhu's road rage case to Feb 25
india news

SC adjourns hearing on Punjab Cong chief Sidhu's road rage case to Feb 25

The cricketer-turned-politician had been let off in 2018 with a fine of meagre ₹1,000 in the case.
The Supreme Court. 
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a 1988 road rage case against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to February 25. 

Sidhu had filed an adjournment request, pleading he wants the review petition to be heard after four weeks.

Punjab, currently being ruled by Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, is set to elect its new regime on February 20. The poll results will be announced on March 10. 

The cricketer-turned-politician had been let off in 2018 with a fine of meagre 1,000 in the case.

Later, a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul had issued a notice to the Punjab Congress chief in September 2018 stating that will consider the review petition filed by the family members of the Patiala resident who lost his life in the incident. 

Sidhu had hit a 65-year-old Gurnam Singh on the head during an argument over the parking of a car in December 1988. Sidhu said he died of cardiac arrest.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot singh sidhu supreme court
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP