SC adjourns hearing on Punjab Cong chief Sidhu's road rage case to Feb 25

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a 1988 road rage case against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to February 25.

Sidhu had filed an adjournment request, pleading he wants the review petition to be heard after four weeks.

Punjab, currently being ruled by Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, is set to elect its new regime on February 20. The poll results will be announced on March 10.

The cricketer-turned-politician had been let off in 2018 with a fine of meagre ₹1,000 in the case.

Later, a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul had issued a notice to the Punjab Congress chief in September 2018 stating that will consider the review petition filed by the family members of the Patiala resident who lost his life in the incident.

Sidhu had hit a 65-year-old Gurnam Singh on the head during an argument over the parking of a car in December 1988. Sidhu said he died of cardiac arrest.

