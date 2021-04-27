Home / India News / Vedanta can run oxygen unit at Sterlite plant on 'standalone' basis, rules SC
Vedanta can run oxygen unit at Sterlite plant on 'standalone' basis, rules SC

On Monday, Vedanta expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's suggestion from last week to let the Tamil Nadu government run the oxygen production unit at the plant.
APR 27, 2021
Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (Reuters File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta Industries to run its oxygen production unit at the Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on a "standalone" basis, day after the Tamil Nadu government gave permission for the plant to be reopened for medical oxygen production for four months, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, hours after the Tamil Nadu government's decision, Vedanta opposed the top court's suggestion from last week to let the state government operate the oxygen production unit at the plant, saying, "it is just beyond the competency and financial ability of the government to run this oxygen plant."

Last week, Vedanta approached the Supreme Court for permission to operate its oxygen production unit at the Sterlite plant, which was shut down in May 2018 after 13 people were killed in police firing while protesting against the plant.

