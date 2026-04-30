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SC asks Centre to consider amending law on terminating pregnancy of rape survivors

SC asks Centre to consider amending law on terminating pregnancy of rape survivors

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:41 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday took strong exception to a plea by AIIMS seeking to set aside its order allowing a 15-year-old girl to medically terminate her 30-week pregnancy, and asked the Centre to consider amending the law to permit rape survivors to terminate unwanted pregnancies even beyond 20 weeks.

SC asks Centre to consider amending law on terminating pregnancy of rape survivors

The top court said when there is pregnancy due to rape, there should not be a time limit.

Law needs to be organic and in sync with evolving time, it stressed.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said this is a case of child rape and the survivor will have a lifelong scar and trauma if termination is not allowed.

The top court said if the mother does not have permanent disability then it should be carried out.

It asked AIIMS to counsel parents of the survivor over the issue and said the decision has to be of the person concerned.

"There are children for adoption. In this country we have lot of sympathies...There are deserted, abandoned children on the streets and even mafias on it. We have to look at them. This is an unwanted pregnancy of a 15-year-old child.

On April 24, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had allowed the girl to medically terminate her pregnancy of 30 weeks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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