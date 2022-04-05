Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC can't ask house to enact laws on fundamental duties, says A-G
Published on Apr 05, 2022 06:20 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court cannot direct Parliament to enact laws for enforcing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution, attorney general K K Venugopal said on Monday.

Objecting to a PIL seeking direction for enacting well-defined laws to ensure adherence to the fundamental duties under Article 51A of the Constitution, Venugopal said: “This court will not direct Parliament to make laws… Look at the prayers in the petition. It requires directions to make laws. There is no need for making a law on this aspect.”

The Centre told the bench that it would file an affidavit in the matter and was granted four weeks for the purpose.

