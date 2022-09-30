SC Collegium recommends elevation of 3 judges as chief justices

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices and transferred two chief justices and three judges.

Justice S Muralidhar, the chief justice of Orissa high court, has been shifted to the Madras high court. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court chief justice Pankaj Mithal has been transferred to Rajasthan high court.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, recommended the elevation of Jaswant Singh as the Orissa high court chief justice and Ali Mohammad Magrey as that of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court.

The Collegium also recommended the elevation of Prasanna B Varale, a Bombay high court judge, as the Karnataka high court chief justice.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said Sanjaya Kumar Mishra will be transferred from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand high court. Justice K Vinod Chandran has been shifted from Kerala to Bombay high court. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been moved to Tripura from Jharkhand high court.