SC defers hearing on Govt’s plea to hang Delhi gang rape convicts separately

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:08 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on the Union home ministry’s petition, seeking a direction to execute four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case separately to March 5, ANI reported.

The Centre had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court rejected its petition on February 5. The High Court had stated that the death warrant of all convicts in the case should be executed together and cannot be hanged separately.

The High Court had observed that under Delhi prison rules do not state whether when the mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place and from the trial court to Supreme Court all convicts have been held by a common order and a common judgment.

On February 17, a Delhi court had issued a new death warrant against the four convicts – Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur and ordered their hanging at 6 am on March 3. This is the third time a new death warrant has been issued against the four convicts.

Last Saturday, a court had dismissed the plea of one of the convicts – Vinay Sharma - seeking treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for ‘mental illness.’

Vinay’s counsel, AP Singh, had told the court last week that his client suffers from mental illness, schizophrenia and has failed to recognise his counsel and family.

Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi have written to all the four convicts about their last meeting with families ahead of their March 3 hanging.