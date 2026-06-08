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SC directs execution of settlement in Ardee group family dispute

SC directs execution of settlement in Ardee group family dispute

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 01:45 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court has directed the execution of a settlement in a dispute involving the family of the late real estate developer Ashok Varma, related to the Ardee Group and associated family assets.

SC directs execution of settlement in Ardee group family dispute

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar took note of the report filed by the mediator appointed by it and ordered the parties to implement the same.

The property dispute involving the Ardee Group involves Shefali Varma and Shibani Varma Kapur, daughters of the late Ashok Varma, regarding control of the family's real estate assets and business interests.

The top court had appointed former top court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, as a mediator to assist the parties in reaching an amicable settlement.

"Having considered the gravity of the issue, we propose that the parties should go for mediation, on which senior counsel representing the parties have agreed to take recourse of mediation.

"By the consent of the senior counsel for both the parties, we request Justice Kurian Joseph, former Judge of this Court, to burn the midnight oil and to help in amicable resolution, if possible," the bench had said in its order.

 
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