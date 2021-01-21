IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SC dismisses Aadhaar review petitions: All you need to know
india news

SC dismisses Aadhaar review petitions: All you need to know

The majority view in the Aadhaar case has said that the 2019 judgment was not sufficient to press for a reconsideration of the 2018 Aadhaar judgment
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:31 PM IST
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court has, by a majority verdict, dismissed a clutch of petitions seeking a review of its 2018 judgment that validated the Aadhaar Act even as one of the five judges on the bench that heard the matter termed it a “constitutional error”. Here is all you need to know about the matter:

• A Constitution Bench affirmed by 4-1 the verdict in September 2018 when the top court upheld the country’s biometric identity system and also cleared mandatory Aadhaar enrolment of recipients of government welfare benefits.

• The court, in its verdict, had also approved the passage of Aadhaar law by Parliament as a money bill, which did not require the approval of the Rajya Sabha.

• The Supreme Court considered the bunch of review petitions in judges’ chambers on January 11. The court order was released on Wednesday in which the five-judge bench, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, held that “no case for review” of the 2018 judgment had been made out.

Also Read: Supreme Court-appointed panel to begin consultations with farmers

• Justice DY Chandrachud disagreed and wrote a separate order, suggesting that any decision must wait for a larger bench to determine whether the Aadhaar verdict was correct in interpreting what could constitute a “money bill.”

• In split verdicts, the view of the majority holds.

• Justice Chandrachud had in the 2018 judgment also held that Aadhaar could not have been passed as a money bill.

• The majority view refused to await a word from the larger bench, as it declined to take into account a subsequent judgment in 2019 by another five-judge bench.

• That bench had raised doubts on the correctness of the Aadhaar verdict and preferred that a seven-judge-bench re-examine it. The seven-judge-bench is yet to be constituted.

• The majority view in the Aadhaar case has said that the 2019 judgment was not sufficient to press for a reconsideration of the 2018 Aadhaar judgment.

• Justice Chandrachud dissented with the majority view and said that the 2019 judgment questioning the correctness of the Aadhaar verdict was a relevant fact and that the apex court must wait for the larger bench of seven judges to decide these pertinent issues.

• In his separate order, the judge added that dismissal of the review petitions without waiting for the larger bench’s decision would place a seal of finality on the issues in the present case, without the court having the benefit of the larger bench’s consideration of the very issues which arise before the bench.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP