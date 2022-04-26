‘Don’t ask for relief': SC slams plea seeking probe into religious clashes in states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a petition seeking a judicial inquiry panel under chairmanship of an ex-chief justice of India to investigate into recent religious clashes in some states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dismissing the plea filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, the apex court said, “Don't ask for such reliefs which cannot be granted by such court.”

Tiwari said the situation was alarming and there were allegations that one-sided investigations were underway

“What sort of relief? You want inquiry under former CJI of India? Who is free?” the top court bench, comprising justices L Nageshwara Rao and BR Gavai, further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON