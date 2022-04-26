Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Don’t ask for relief': SC slams plea seeking probe into religious clashes in states
india news

‘Don’t ask for relief': SC slams plea seeking probe into religious clashes in states

Dismissing the plea filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, the Supreme Court said, “Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by such court.”
File photo of Supreme Court. 
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a petition seeking a judicial inquiry panel under chairmanship of an ex-chief justice of India to investigate into recent religious clashes in some states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. 

Dismissing the plea filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, the apex court said, “Don't ask for such reliefs which cannot be granted by such court.”

Tiwari said the situation was alarming and there were allegations that one-sided investigations were underway

“What sort of relief? You want inquiry under former CJI of India? Who is free?” the top court bench, comprising justices L Nageshwara Rao and BR Gavai, further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP