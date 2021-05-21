SC grants bail to rebel YSRCP MP in sedition case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to rebel YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament Kanmuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who is facing sedition charges for remarks causing disaffection towards the Andhra Pradesh government, led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Raju will have to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties of the same amount within 10 days. At the request of the state government, the court has imposed a gag order on the MP, restraining him from speaking about the case in the media. According to the court’s directions, however, the police will have to serve a 24-hour notice to Raju before interrogating him, and Raju’s lawyer will remain present at a distance during questioning. The court has also directed the MP to cooperate with the probe and refrain from influencing witnesses.

Raju approached the apex court for bail after the Andhra Pradesh high court on May 15 refused to consider his request, and asked him to knock the doors of the trial court for bail.

He was arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on May 14. The following day, when his application for remand was to be considered, the Magistrate noticed injuries in his leg. Raju claimed he was tortured in custody by police, but the state denied the charge. A three-member medical board of government doctors ruled he had no injuries. Contrary to this finding, however, the Supreme Court found on Friday that the MP had a fractured toe and injuries in his leg, leading to swelling, contusions and clotting.

These injuries were mentioned in a report prepared by a team of three doctors of Army Hospital, Secunderabad, on an order passed by the top court, and the vacation bench of justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai was prima facie convinced that petitioner may have been ill-treated during custody.

The state CID has accused Raju of sedition by pointing to statements made over the past year, when he allegedly incited members of a community, religion or caste to beat and even kill members of another community or religion.