SC grants more time for pharmacy council to verify colleges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till September 15 the deadline for the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to grant approvals to pharmacy colleges for admissions in the 2026-27 academic session, subject to an undertaking that no further extension will be sought in the coming years. India News

The order came on an application filed by the PCI seeking a change in the admission schedule fixed by the court in 2012 and modified in 2025. Under the existing schedule, approvals for colleges and courses were required to be completed by June, with the admission process commencing from August 1.

The PCI told the court that delays in inspections, caused by both colleges and a shortage of manpower within the regulator, had slowed the approval process. It sought permission to extend the approval deadline to September 15 and allow classes to begin by October 15.

Allowing the plea, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said, “We deem it appropriate to allow the application. All states are directed to abide by this order.”

At the same time, the court recorded an undertaking by PCI president Montu Kumar M Patel, who was present in court, that the regulator would not seek similar extensions in future.

In an affidavit, the PCI stated: “The applicant Council hereby solemnly undertakes before this court that if the extension sought in the present application is granted, the PCI shall strictly adhere to the schedule as extended by this court for this academic session 2026-27 and shall not seek any further extension qua this academic session 2026-27 and undertakes to continue following the schedule prescribed by order dated September 8, 2025.”

According to the application, the Supreme Court had in December 2012 fixed a schedule requiring approvals for colleges and courses to be completed by May 31 every year. On September 8, 2025, the court extended the deadline to August 31 on an application moved by the PCI.

Appearing for the PCI along with advocate Ajay Kumar Singh, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said the extension was being sought this year because of exceptional circumstances.

The application stated that despite making timely efforts to complete the approval process, factors beyond the regulator’s control prevented compliance with the schedule. It added that refusal to extend the deadline would adversely affect students.

The PCI said many colleges were yet to submit their Standard Inspection Form (SIF), delaying inspections required for approval of new institutions and additional courses for the 2026-27 academic year.

It further submitted that a shortage of inspectors had made it “impossible” to complete the approval process by May 31, the prescribed timeline.

The regulator also informed the court that several states are continuing counselling and admission processes till August because of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test conducted on June 21.

Expressing concern over repeated requests for extensions, the bench said, “Every year you will have the same reasons. We want you to put some system in place so that our orders are not abused. There is a need for a permanent mechanism so that every year extension is not granted.”

Mehta responded that the undertaking filed by the PCI reflects its commitment to adhere to timelines in the coming years.

On an earlier occasion, the court had criticised the PCI for seeking extensions and observed that such an approach encourages private pharmacy colleges to disregard regulatory requirements.

Stressing the importance of complying with court-mandated timelines, the court had observed: “The fall of standards in education is because the regulatory authorities are not adhering to the timelines. This has a cascading effect. How will private colleges do it if you are not following it?”

This is not the first time the PCI has faced judicial scrutiny over its functioning.

Last month, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made strong remarks against the regulator, saying it should be given a “go-by” as it had become a “liability”. The court also underlined the need to reform statutory regulators overseeing admissions to professional courses.

In its June 17 order, the bench said, “The PCI should be given a go-by. They have become a liability to society.”

The remarks were made while hearing a petition filed by the PCI against a May 29 Delhi high court order that struck down regulations issued in December 2023 requiring already approved pharmacy institutions to obtain annual renewal of approval for their courses.

The Supreme Court had also noted that courts were increasingly being flooded with petitions from pharmacy colleges alleging delays by the PCI in conducting inspections of new institutions.

The PCI informed the court that around 400 institutions apply each year for approval to start new pharmacy courses. On average, the regulator conducts inspections of nearly 7,000 institutions annually, including new colleges and existing institutions seeking approval for additional courses.

EOM