SC grants protection to Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs on Prophet row, issues notices to govt

Nupur Sharma has said she has been receiving death threats after the SC made adverse remarks against her. 
The Supreme Court. 
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 03:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma from any coercive action in FIRs and complaints registered in connection to her comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Stating that it will correct to a small extent its earlier ruling on Sharma's petition seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of nine FIRs against her, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said, “We never wanted you to go to every court.”

The court also issued notices to the Union government and states like Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra on her petition for clubbing of the FIRs. The case will be heard next on August 10.

Sharma had also sought expunction of adverse remarks made against her on July 1 while refusing to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs, saying she has been receiving death threats after the criticism.

Multiple FIRs have been filed against her for her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad made on national television.

While refusing to entertain her plea, the bench had said Sharma's remarks led to unfortunate incidents and ignited emotions across the country.

Sharma's comments had created an uproar within the country with massive rallies taken out by Muslim groups (some of which turned violent), besides causing a diplomatic fallout with several Muslim nations registering their official protest. Soon after, she was suspended from the BJP.

HT News Desk

