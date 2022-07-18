SC to hear tomorrow Nupur Sharma's plea on quashing of FIRs in Prophet row

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday Nupur Sharma's application seeking a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her for the alleged objectional comments she made on Prophet Mohammad on national television.

It is listed before the same bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, which had earlier heard her case on July 1 and rebuked Sharma for her "disturbing" remarks against the Prophet.

Sharma also sought revival of her withdrawn plea to club the multiple FIRs registered against her across the country. Further, she sought expunction of adverse remarks made by the vacation bench on July 1 while hearing her petition in this regard.

While refusing to entertain her plea, the bench had said Sharma's remarks led to unfortunate incidents and ignited emotions across the country.

Sharma's comments had created an uproar within the country with massive rallies taken out by Muslim groups (some of which turned violent), besides causing a diplomatic fallout with several Muslim nations registering their official protest. Soon after, Sharma was suspended from the BJP.

In the country, a tailor was beheaded in Rajasthan's Udaipur, while a pharmacist was killed in Amravati, Maharashtra, by Muslim radicals after they shared posts on social media in support of Sharma.

