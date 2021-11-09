Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.
Supreme Court of India (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking adequate infrastructure for providing legal aid to women who have faced domestic violence and creating shelter homes for them.

“The victims are clueless as to which authority they can approach for counselling or protection due to lack of proper enforcement and dissemination of information to public at large,” the petition filed by organisation ‘We the Women of India’ said.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.

Topics
domestic violence supreme court
