SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking adequate infrastructure for providing legal aid to women who have faced domestic violence and creating shelter homes for them.

“The victims are clueless as to which authority they can approach for counselling or protection due to lack of proper enforcement and dissemination of information to public at large,” the petition filed by organisation ‘We the Women of India’ said.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.